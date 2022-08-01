ICCI to Hold All Parties Conference on Revival of Economy

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has invited all the political parties to participate in the upcoming All Parties Conference on Revival of Economy.

During a meeting of markets associations of Islamabad called to mobilize the trading community to support the All Parties Conference (APC), ICCI President Shakeel Munir said that the conference would discuss economic issues and explore a way forward to revive the economy.

He stated that all political parties will be approached to ensure their participation in the APC. He further said that this is a national cause and all market associations should extend their cooperation by displaying banners of APC in markets and shops.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh said that a better future for Pakistan depends on the economic stability of the country. He stressed that all political parties should agree on a national agenda to revive the economy and get rid of debt to improve the economic outlook of the country.

ICCI former presidents Zubair Ahmed Malik and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi briefed the participants about the key objective of the conference and sought their cooperation to support the cause.