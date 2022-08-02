British Airways Once Again Resumes Direct Flights to Islamabad

British Airways, the UK’s national flag carrier, has decided to restart direct flights between Islamabad and London from today.

According to reports, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a permission letter to British Airways. The airline will be required to follow the assigned flight route as well as pay aeronautical charges.

The airline will not be allowed to carry spying or military equipment as per the standard procedure. It will also be required to notify CAA beforehand about canceled or delayed flights.

It must be noted here that British Airways announced to temporarily halt flight operations to Islamabad around two months ago due to certain operational challenges.

Back in December 2018, British Airways announced to resume flights to Pakistan after a gap of 10 years. The airline suspended operations in 2008 due to the deteriorated law and order situation in Pakistan.

The flights were resumed after an improvement in the law and order situation in the country thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.

In January 2019, a security team of British Airways visited Pakistan to determine whether the required security measures are in place at all international airports in the country.

Later in June same year, the first British Airways flight carrying 240 passengers landed in Pakistan after 10 years. The airline operated a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to mark the resumption of flight operations to Pakistan.

Back then, the 787 Dreamliner was British Airways’ latest long-haul aircraft, which, at that time, was 20% more fuel efficient as compared to other aircraft in its fleet.

Then came the Coronavirus pandemic and British Airways stopped flight operations to Pakistan for almost four months. The operations resumed once again in August 2020.

In October 2020, the airline started flights between Lahore and London while in January 2021, British Airways announced suspension of Lahore flight operations.