Sazgar Announces a Shocking Price Hike for Haval H6

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has announced a massive increase in the price of Haval H6. Both variants of the SUVs are locally assembled and were affected by the ongoing dollar rate hike.

Effective immediately, the prices of Haval H6 variants are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5 FWD 6,499,000 7,599,000 1,100,000 Haval H6 2.0 AWD 7,499,000 8,799,000 1,300,000

SEWL had already announced an increase in the price of BAIC BJ40 Plus, bringing its price close to Rs. 10 million. Being a hardcore off-road SUV, BJ40 Plus was already a niche product. However, that niche has likely shrunken further after the latest price hike.

The story is more or less the same as Haval H6, as the recent price hike has made it more expensive than its competitors. Its arch rivals — Changan Oshan X7 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro — both boast the same features, and more practicality at a cheaper price.

Haval H6’s only advantage is its 2.0-liter turbocharged All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) powertrain. However, given the fuel prices these days, not many people would opt for a gas-guzzling engine. Considering these elements, H6’s competition has become even tougher than before.