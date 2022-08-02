SECP Becomes First Regulatory Body to Enable WeChat Service

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has become the first-ever regulatory body and public sector organization to enable WeChat service.

In a press release, SECP stated that The WeChat service will help Chinese investors in making informed investment decisions and easily incorporate companies in Pakistan.

The regulatory authority highlighted that the initiative to launch WeChat service is part of SECP’s ongoing efforts to build a culture of digitalization and enhance user experience. The regulatory body further added that users can instantly get information from SECP personnel regarding name availability and company incorporation in the Mandarin language through WeChat.

The use of WeChat is already prevalent in regions including Singapore and Malaysia. Furthermore, it is steadily paving its way into Europe and South America as well.

SECP’s WeChat Service will enable users to exchange messages, documents, images and payments for complete support and solution. The service can be accessed at any time, on the stated number “03069365625” or WeChat ID “SECPAK’’ to directly connect with the SECP facilitation officer.