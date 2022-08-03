Airblue Flight Catches Fire After Taking Off From Lahore

A passenger aircraft of Airblue heading to Dubai from Lahore caught fire immediately after taking off from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday.

Fortunately, the passenger jet escaped a major disaster thanks to the skillful pilots who successfully maneuvered the aircraft to a safe landing back at Lahore Airport.

According to details, Airbus A-321 of Airblue bearing flight number PA-410 was scheduled to take off from Lahore on 2:25 PM on Tuesday. The flight took off after a slight delay at 2:29 PM from Lahore Airport’s runway 36R.

The aircraft landed back at the same runway at 2:43 PM. While Airblue’s engineers inspected the aircraft, all passengers were shifted back to the transit lounge.

In the meanwhile, Airblue arranged an alternate aircraft to complete the flight. The airline arranged another Airbus A-321 and the passengers left for Dubai after a delay of over 3 hours at 6:05 PM. The passengers finally landed at Dubai International Airport at 8:35 PM.

Airblue has not yet issued any official statement in this regard. As soon as the airline releases a statement, it will be published as well.

In a different development, the main runway of Lahore Airport – 36R – was reopened last week after remaining closed for upgradation and renovation for 2 years.

The runway was closed in August 2020. During this time, the secondary runway – 36L – catered to the flight operations of Lahore Airport. After the reopening, flight TG-342 of Thai Airways landed at the main runway of Lahore Airport.

Via: Express News