Mohammad Naeem Ghouri Assumes Charge as Member Finance in OGRA

Mohammad Naeem Ghouri has assumed his duties as Member (Finance) in the top management of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), with extensive national and multinational professional experience of over 30 years in the fields of finance, procurement, administration, and IT, and has remained involved in developing business strategies, and mergers and acquisitions in the Oil and Gas industry.

Ghouri started his career with A.F. Ferguson & Co. Chartered Accountants (a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers) in 1985. He also worked in senior management positions with the British Gas Exploration & Production Company, Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), and OMV (an Austrian oil and gas company).

During his 18 years with OMV, he was posted as the Head of Finance/Deputy Country Head in Pakistan, Romania, and the Kurdistan region of Iraq before joining the OGRA.

Ghouri has attended numerous national and international training programs on leadership, strategy, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and taxation. He also attended programs on oil and gas financial management at the University of Texas at Dallas, USA; leadership programs (Power to Manage) at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Switzerland; and leadership programs (Power to Lead) at Ashridge Business School, UK.

Apart from other responsibilities, Member Finance in OGRA also calculates the prices of petroleum products, making it a key post in the current scenario.