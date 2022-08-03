Peugeot 2008 Active’s Discount Offer Has Expired

Peugeot 2008 debuted in Pakistan to a warm reception from enthusiasts due to its advanced features and striking looks. Curiously, it never caught on, which prompted Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) to launch a limited-time discount offer for the 2008 Active variant.
Unfortunately, the discount offer has expired, bringing the SUV’s price back to Rs. 5,250,000.
An Interesting Situation
The recent price hikes have placed Peugeot 2008 Active in close contention with other subcompact SUVs. Kia Stonic and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 2008’s prime competitors — also cost close to Rs. 5 million, which makes 2008 Active an appealing choice.
It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which goes to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
2008 comprises several high-tech amenities like cruise control, forward collision warning, hill-start assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), parking sensors, 4 airbags, etc.
Peugeot 2008 is likely to win over buyers until its first price hike.