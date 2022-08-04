Karachi to Experience Another Intense Spell of Rains From 6 August

Karachi, along with other coastal districts of Sindh, is predicted to experience another heavy rainfall spell under the monsoon system from 6 August onwards.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the monsoon system will bring severe downpours in Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh beginning on 6 August and it will likely end on 15 August.

In addition, the PMD has warned of severe urban flooding in the low-lying areas of the metropolitan.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, predicted that Sindh could be affected by a monsoon system starting tomorrow, particularly Karachi, which may receive heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, he added, “There are chances that Karachi will see intense showers between August 6 and 9”.

The chief meteorologist cautioned that the rainfall is predicted to return to Karachi on August 11 and may persist until 15 August.

As per the forecast, heavy rain is also expected in Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Umarkot, Tharparkar, and the coastal districts of Sindh.

Monthly Outlook

In its monthly weather outlook for August, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted above-normal rainfall in most parts of the country during the monsoon season this year.

ALSO READ Govt Thinks Power Sector Will Sink the Economy

During August, the PMD has predicted above-normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern Sindh, and coastal areas of Balochistan.

Whereas most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan may experience slightly above normal rainfall and Gilgit Baltistan may receive almost normal levels of rainfall.