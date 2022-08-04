RCCI Demands Withdrawal of Fixed Tax Imposed on Electricity Bills

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf Thursday said that the fixed tax imposed on electricity bills for traders should be withdrawn.

A RCCI delegation headed by the president called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad.

The president said that the budget speech and finance bill 2022-23 had a contradiction concerning the procedure and the slabs for tax collection through electricity bills.

Rauf said that even those with an electricity bill of just Rs. 100 have also been sent a tax of Rs 3,000. He said that declared property should be exempted from deemed income tax, and notices should be issued to non-filers.

He said that the 17 percent sales tax on bakery products is excessive as they are daily items and do not fall under the category of luxury items. He added that filers should be given incentives as this will help in documenting the economy.

The FBR Chairman assured the delegation that the finance minister is looking into the issue of fixed tax and if the tax has been wrongly calculated, it will be adjusted in future bills.

He welcomed the proposal related to broadening the tax net and also issued instructions for immediate restoration of Tax Advisory Committees at the Regional Tax Office level.

Former RCCI Presidents Najam Rehan, Raja Aamir Iqbal, Malik Shahid Saleem, and representatives from Anjuman Tajran were also part of the delegation.