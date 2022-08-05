Here are FBISE’s Complete SSC-I Annual Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the secondary school certificate (SSC) part-I exams earlier today.

Although the results have been declared, students are unable to view their results because most of the servers of FBISE’s website are down. However, they can view their results directly from the official gazette which is attached below.

The students can also view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website. The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

Official Statistics

As per the official result gazette, 126,728 candidates appeared in SSC-I exams this year, of which 117,218 were regular and 9,610 were private.

87,999 students have passed the exams while 38,382 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 84,830 are regular and 3,369 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s SSC-I exams is 69.44%.