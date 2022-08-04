Four Ways to Check FBISE’s SSC Part 1 Annual Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part-I examinations tomorrow.

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will be the Chief Guest at the official result declaration ceremony in which top students from all groups will be recognized for their extraordinary performances.

ALSO READ Waqar Zaka’s July 2022 Crypto Predictions Turned Out to be True

The rest of the students will be able to view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on the official website of FBISE. The second is sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The students will also be able to view their results directly from the Official Result Gazette of SSC-I which will be published by the FBISE as soon as the results are announced officially.

Besides, the FBISE will send the results to the students through SMS, given they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers while filling out their admission forms.

SSC-II Results

The FBISE announced the results of SSC-II yesterday. Official Result Gazette showed that 111,446 candidates had appeared in SSC-II exams this year, of which 101,370 were regular and 10,075 were private.

ALSO READ Govt Changes Customs Duty Structure on Import of Goods From SAARC Member States

95,819 students have passed the exams while 14,793 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 90,396 are regular and 5,432 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s SSC-II exams is 89.55%.

Female students have dominated the SSC-II exams as all top performing students from both Science and Humanities groups are girls. Maryam Khan topped the Science group with 1,096 marks out of 1,100 while Oneeba Shahid secured the first position in the Humanities group with 1,061/1,100 marks.