FBISE Announces Matric Part 1 Annual Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of matriculation part-I exams.

The students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website. The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.