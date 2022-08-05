FBISE Announces Matric Part 1 Annual Results

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 5, 2022 | 11:01 am

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of matriculation part-I exams.

The students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is to view the results on FBISE’s official website. The second is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

