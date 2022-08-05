Jazz Website Mysteriously Goes Down

The website of Jazz, Pakistan’s largest cellular operator, mysteriously went down on Friday.

For the past two hours, the company’s website is displaying an error that says, “There was a database connection error or a problem with a query. Log in as a super admin or enable debugging for more information.”

Initially, the website displayed a message that said, “This account has been suspended. Contact your hosting provider for more information.” The message suggests that for some reason the company simply failed to renew its hosting plan.

It is troubling that Pakistan’s largest cellular operator simply forgot to renew its hosting plan.

Since the Jazz website uses Cloudfare, which acts as a reverse proxy between a website’s visitor and the Cloudflare customer’s hosting provider, it could not be ascertained whether the website is hosted at the company’s own data center or with some international hosting service provider.