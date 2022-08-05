Punjab Govt Launches Universal 1421 Helpline for Tourists

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Department of Tourist Services (DTS), Punjab has soft-launched the universal helpline “1421” for guidance and complaints related to tourist destinations in Punjab during a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Tourism Secretary, Ehsan Bhutta said that a special team has been trained for the convenience of tourists which will not only guide them but will also be responsible for providing protection and facilities in case of unpleasant incidents. He further stated that the squads will be deployed at various tourist spots in Punjab, which will be available 24 hours a day to help the tourists.

On this occasion, PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance, Sajid Latif said that the objective of the training of the tourism squad by PITB is to provide facilities to the tourists at various tourist destinations and prevent any untoward incidents.

The special tourism squad will comprise of 106 personnel including 11 female staff members. As many as 82 members of this squad will perform their duties in the field. The tourism squad will be responsible for handling tourist inquiries and complaints in the field. The squad, which will be initially deployed in Murree, will subsequently cover all 3 tourist destinations in Punjab, i.e. North, Center, and South.

In this regard, extensive trainings are ongoing to equip the squad with the required skills. The Department of Tourist Services, Punjab has also engaged Rescue 1122, the Institute of Hospitality Department, Punjab, and PITB for this purpose. These departments are collaborating to equip the squad with the necessary skills.