SBP Appoints Focal Persons for Addressing Complaints About Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has nominated senior-level focal persons to expeditiously attend to any complaints of Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) scheme customers.

In this regard, the banking regulator has nominated senior-level focal persons in its 16 offices to expeditiously attend to any complaints of these customers in coordination with respective banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), or Microfinance Banks (MFBs).

The government recently gave the go-ahead to resume disbursements to already approved cases under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) housing finance scheme.

In a circular, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the government has decided to allow banks/DFIs/MFBs to disburse financing as per existing terms of MPMG.

It is pertinent to mention here that the central bank had earlier instructed banks to put further disbursements under the scheme on hold from July 01, 2022, till August 31, 2022.