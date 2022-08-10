All You Need to Know About Moroccan Government Scholarships 2022-23

The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has announced scholarships for Pakistani students to study in Moroccan public institutions for higher, technical, and vocational education in the academic year 2022-23.

Here’s all you need to know about the scholarship program:

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate has to be a Pakistani/Azad Jammu Kashmiri (AJK) national. Dual nationality holders are ineligible to apply for the scholarships.

The selected candidates must be available to commence their studies in Moroccan universities by the start of the academic year in September/October 2023.

Applicants must have the following qualifications by the deadline: A minimum of 12 years of education for the undergraduate program for applicants between 19 and 23 years of age. A minimum of 16 years of education for postgraduate programs. A minimum of 18 years of education in a relevant field for the PhD program.

Applicants must fulfill other requirements by the university in Morocco.

Applicants must not have been suspended or expelled from the Kingdom of Morocco for criminal activity prior to applying.

Language Requirements

The mode of study is French, and only students with satisfactory results in the French language learning program will be eligible for the scholarship.

Candidates with inadequate French language proficiency will be required to undertake language courses in Pakistan after enrolling themselves in the dedicated centers for this purpose like Alliance Francaise, the French Cultural Center, etc.

Linguistic subjects like Arabic Literature and Islamic Studies are taught in Arabic, for which the applicants must be fluent in it and must possess a language proficiency certificate.

Applicants who have passed the French language training program in Pakistan must have the following documents prior to their arrival in Morocco: Long-term visa (student visa). Health certificate for vaccinations against infectious and contagious diseases, especially tuberculosis.



Scholarship Benefits

Applicants must read the details of the stipend, accommodation, medical coverage, visa, and residency requirements provided in the Moroccan Information File.

They are also advised to visit these websites to find relevant institutions:

Applicants must also read instructions from pages two to three in the information file to find a university and their desired program.

Deadline

As fixed by the Higher Education Commission, the deadline to apply for the scholarship is 20 September 2022.

How to Apply

Download the form on the AMCI’s link and fill it out.

The application form in French is necessary and applicants can fill in their particulars in English on the French application form. Click here to access the unofficial English translation of the French form,

Apply online at the HEC’s website. After registering and filling up the profile, applicants are required to select ‘learning opportunities abroad’.

After submitting the application, a printout is to be taken and signed by the applicant.

All nominations from Pakistan will be routed via the HEC, for which applicants are required to send two sets of AMCI applications (French form) with required documents as mentioned on page two of the AMCI application form, in spiral binding. They also have to send a copy of the HEC application form with documents in a separate spiral binding before the deadline.

Where to Send the Application

Applicants must send their completed hard copies of applications with documents through courier to the following address before the deadline: ‘Foreign Funded Scholarships, Scholarships Division, Higher Education Commission, Sector H-9, Islamabad’.

More Information

The HEC will not return documents whether an application is accepted or rejected.

It will shortlist applicants based on the highest academic merit, and the Moroccan authorities/universities may test/interview the successful nominees from Pakistan.

Only online applications will be processed, while saved/incomplete applications will be rejected. The recommendation of the nominating agency (HEC) will be final and binding.

The final selection will be made by the donor country/agency/institute as the HEC merely has a facilitation role.

It is the responsibility of the applicants applying for any professional degree to get its confirmed accreditation from councils like the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the Agriculture Council, the Nursing Council, etc.

The HEC advises students to refrain from applying for non-accredited programs.

Helpline

Applicants can call 051-111-119-432 or 0334-1119432, or visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk/ for more information.