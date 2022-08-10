Ahsan Iqbal Tells HEC to Introduce Entrepreneurship and Export Marketing Course

The Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to develop a compulsory course on entrepreneurship and export marketing course for university students.

He also tweeted about it, asking for suggestions about the proposed course.

ALSO READ PPAF Tops Evaluation List of Bidders for Kamyab Pakistan Program

He said, “I have asked HEC to develop a course on entrepreneurship and export marketing, which every university student must take.”

I have asked #HEC to develop a course on entrepreneurship & export marketing, which every university student must take. Any suggestions.#Entrepreneurship — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 9, 2022

A Twitter user, Malik Sarmad Riaz, responded to it, claiming that a compulsory course on the subject already exists and it just needs to be updated.

Entrepreneurship is already a compulsory course in the HEC and PEC curriculum, just need to update it's course content and voila — Malik Sarmad Riaz (@sarmad0201) August 9, 2022

Earlier this month, Minister Iqbal had instructed the HEC to modernize the higher education sector so it could meet the contemporary trends and needs, and for universities’ curricula to be designed according to the job market.

He stated this in a meeting at his ministry with the newly reinstated Chairman of the HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and added that the latter’s vast experience in the education sector would be reflected in the HEC’s new policies.

Minister Iqbal highlighted that the HEC had been allotted sufficient funds despite the economic crisis in the country, and suggested that a competitive process be developed with the help of the academic and performance audit system of the universities.

ALSO READ PPP Minister Goes on Turkey Trip for Konya Games Despite Commonwealth Backlash

“Priority sectors and best universities should be selected for scholarships abroad,” he opined.

The minister also asked for candidates to be selected from the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Project (a PhD scholarship program) and for arrangements to be made for the establishment of the Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Metallurgy Institute.