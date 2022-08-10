Xiaomi is Launching Samsung Galaxy Fold Rival Tomorrow Alongside Other Cool Tech

Xiaomi is hosting a major launch event in China tomorrow where it plans to unveil several highly anticipated products including the Mix Fold 2. Reliable tipster Ice Universe leaked the launch date a few days ago and now it has been confirmed by Xiaomi itself. The new foldable is set to launch in China on August 11.

The foldable phone’s rear design has also been confirmed by Xiaomi through a new teaser poster that is now doing rounds on Weibo. It shows that Mix Fold 2 will have a different main camera design compared to its predecessor. It will have a horizontal setup with two square-shaped cutouts for the lenses. The phone is shown in a gold color variant.

Other than the Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi is also planning to launch a premium pair of wireless earbuds called Buds 4 Pro, and a new variant for Pad 5 Pro.

As the name says, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4″ will be larger than the Pad 5 Pro 11″ that was launched last year. The main camera also has a different design from before and it will be a 50MP sensor. It is unclear whether it will be the same camera found on the Pad 5 Pro’s 5G version.

As for the Mix Fold 2, it is going to be a flagship device that will rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 which is set to launch later today. The Mix Fold 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 120Hz flexible OLED display on the front and an AMOLED display on the back with a 2.5K resolution. There will be a 50MP camera on the back and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The foldable phone is expected to be thinner and lighter than before with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is unclear whether it will be available outside of China.