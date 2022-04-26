Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to Feature a 120hz 2K Screen with Thin Bezels [Leak]

Xiaomi plans to update its foldable phone lineup this year with the Mix Fold 2. As the name says, the Mix Fold 2 will be a direct successor to the original Mix Fold from last year.

Xiaomi has not officially revealed anything about the Mix Fold 2 yet, but we have some early information thanks to the reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. This time, the tipster has revealed that the upcoming foldable will feature top-notch specifications such as a 2K screen and more.

According to the leak, the Mix Fold 2 will be a luxurious device with a high refresh rate on top of an LTPO panel. It will follow the same inward folding design as the previous generation with a high screen-to-body ratio. The outer screen will be curved at the edge and the entire device will be light and thin, similar to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Previous reports have revealed that the Mix Fold 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is to be expected on a high-end device in 2022. It will have a 5,020 mAh battery with support for fast wired charging as well as wireless charging. It will boot Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

We also expect to see a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The punch-hole selfie camera will be a 20MP shooter.