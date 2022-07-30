Redmi 10 2022 to Launch Soon for Around Rs 35,000

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 is about to make a comeback soon. We already have a vanilla Redmi 10, a Redmi 10A, and a Redmi 10C in Pakistan, but we will soon get a brand new model called the Redmi 10 2022.

The news comes from Xiaomi India’s website, which has just added the Redmi 10 2022 to its list of phones. Since the Redmi 10 series is quite prevalent in Pakistan, we expect the phone to enter the local market as well, but there is no confirmation yet.

Xiaomi’s yearly updates to already existing phones only have minor changes, such as a new chipset, colors, or new memory configurations. The Redmi Note 8 2021 for instance, has a different chipset compared to the original Redmi Note 8. Hence, we can expect most of the specifications to stay the same on the Redmi 10 2022.

As a reminder, the vanilla Redmi 10 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 SoC and has a 50MP quad camera setup. The phone has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. We may get to see new colors with the new model and definitely a new chipset.

We will get to know more once the phone is officially announced. That being said, there is no official launch date yet, but we will update this space as soon as there is new information.