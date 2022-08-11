BISE Lahore Replaces Supplementary Exam With New System

Lahore’s Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has scrapped the supplementary examination system for failed students and has replaced it with a new system that will come into effect from the academic year 2022 onwards.

It has replaced the old system with one that comprises the first annual examination and the second annual examination. Supplementary exams will not be held this year after the adoption of this system.

As far as the first annual examination is concerned, it will be held every year, while the second annual examination (previously called the ‘supplementary examination’) will be taken after six months.

A spokesperson from BISE Lahore clarified that both failed students and fresh candidates can take the exams.

Students who failed four subjects will be able to sit both the annual examinations and will have to pass the supplementary examination within three years.

In other news, the Government of Sindh ended the morning shift of the Intermediate Arts Group for various government colleges earlier this month because a number of students have been choosing to pursue their studies in the Science Group after Matriculation.

The announcement was made by the provincial Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in a session of the Sindh Assembly last week.

He stated that the Arts discipline would be taught only in the evening shifts due to increased admissions in the Science Group, and particularly in Computer Science. He also clarified that it was not being completely eliminated and would still be taught in the evening shift.