Intermediate Exam Postponed Due to Rain in Karachi

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has postponed the Intermediate examinations that were previously scheduled for today (11 August) to 22 August.

As per the notification released by the BIEK, the examinations for the following subjects of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) annual examination 2022 have been rescheduled:

Civics-II and Sociology-II for (Arts Group in regular and private)

Statistics-II (Arts Group regular)

Nursing (Home Economics Group)

Fine Arts-I

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Moroccan Government Scholarships 2022-23

The decision was made after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued the weather forecast for the city.

pic.twitter.com/dEGxKmjknh — Board Of Intermediate Education Karachi (@BiekOfficial) August 10, 2022

A BIEK spokesperson for the board stated that the rescheduled examinations will be held at the previously announced times and centers on 22 August.

Karachi received light to moderate rain in the afternoon on 10 August and another spell of rain until 14 August has been forecast for the port city. The city is expected to receive heavy downpours from 11 August to 14 August.

ALSO READ Sindh Police Gets Modern Cameras With Facial and Number Plate Recognition

In other news, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has called for vacating all the dilapidated buildings in the metropolis.

It’s Dilapidated Building Committee inspected derelict structures in the old city under the directive of the SBCA Chairman and later issued an advisory for four buildings to be vacated immediately as it is unsafe to reside in them.