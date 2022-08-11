Cuba Announces Medicine Scholarship for Pakistani Nationals

The Government of Cuba has announced that it is offering one undergraduate scholarship in the field of medicine for Pakistani/Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals for the academic year 2022-23.

Here are the details of the scholarship:

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum 70 percent or above in FSc/A Level (Pre-medical) and 60 percent or above in Matric/O Level.

Students awaiting results are ineligible to apply.

All Pakistani/AJK nationals, aged between 18 and 25 by the closing dates can apply.

Selection Criteria

The final selection will be merit-based.

The merit formula is 50 percent FSc marks and 50 percent Matriculation marks.

Benefits

The government of Cuba will provide the following benefits under the scholarship:

Tuition fees

Hostel accommodation and toiletries

Food (according to Cuban rules)

Stipend for living expenses (100 Cuban pesos a month)

A one-time grant of Rs. 300,000 to the scholarship awardee after their departure to Cuba (for which the scholar must have a working bank account in Pakistan).

Other expenses such as round-trip air tickets, halal food, medical insurance (for diseases or other causes), and the visa will be borne by the student or their guardian.

Deadline

The online portal for applications will close at 4 PM on 12 September 2022.

Students are to apply through the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) e-portal on or before it.

How to Apply

Students can apply at the HEC’s website. After registering and filling up the profile, applicants are required to select ‘learning opportunities abroad’.

After submitting the application, the applicants will need to take the printout of the form and sign it.

Documents for Shortlisted Candidates

The shortlisted candidates will require the following documents with the online application form:

A copy of the submitted HEC application form (signed).

SSC certificate/DMC/degree attested by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) or an O-Level certificate (Science group) with IBCC equivalence.

FSc certificate/DMC/degree with IBCC attestation or A-Level certificate (Pre-medical) with IBCC equivalence.

Birth certificate issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

CNIC’s copy of father or guardian.

Original no criminal record certificate.

Photocopy of valid passport (validity for more than six months).

An original medical certificate with a report of HIV/AIDS issued by the Medical Superintendent of the DHQ, with further attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit the above-mentioned documents. Moreover, there’s no need to send their hard copy until demanded by the HEC, however, applicants are advised to keep those documents ready.

Required Documents in Case of Provisional Selection

The nominee will be required to submit the following documents along with their Spanish translation, attested by the relevant issuing authority and MoFA:

CNIC

NADRA-issued birth certificate and its certified translation.

SSC/O-Level (with IBCC equivalence) marks sheet and degree as verified by the concerned board.

Certified translation of SSC/O-Level marks sheet and degree in Spanish.

HSSC/A-Level (with IBCC equivalence) marks sheet and degree as verified by the concerned board.

Certified translation of HSSC/A-Level Marks Sheet and degree in Spanish.

Copy of passport.

10 1×1 photographs (attested in the back).

A health certificate along with medical reports of HIV/AIDS and its certified Spanish translation.

Original police verification and its certified translation in Spanish.

Note: Incomplete applications will be rejected by the HEC. It is the responsibility of the applicant to check the accreditation status of the program before they apply for it.

After completing the undergraduate degree program in medicine from Cuba, the candidate will be required to take the National Examination Board (NEB) examinations and must fulfill the criteria for foreign graduates to register with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Contact and Address

If the HEC demands hard copies of the documents, the candidates will have to send them by courier to ‘Learning Opportunities Abroad, HRD Division, Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Sector H-8, Islamabad’.

More information about the scholarship is available on the HEC’s website and can be availed of on the helplines 051-111-119-432 or 0334-119432.