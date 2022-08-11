Coca-Cola Pakistan Registers 18% Increase in Sales in Q2

Coca-Cola Pakistan has reported an 18 percent growth in sales during the second quarter of 2022.

According to data shared by Bloomberg journalist Faseeh Mangi, the sales of Coca-Cola went up by 18 percent, the sales of Fanta registered an increase of 22 percent while Coca-Cola Zero Sugar almost tripled its sales. Further, the stills category registered a decrease of 17 percent due to lower juices sales.

The Coca-Cola Company recently reported second-quarter 2022 results. Net revenues grew 12 percent to $11.3 billion, and organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 16 percent.

Organic revenue (non-GAAP) performance was strong across operating segments and included 12% growth in price/mix and 4% growth in concentrate sales

Unit case volume grew 6 percent, driven by broad-based growth across all operating units. Volume performance was led by strong growth in Western Europe, Turkey and Pakistan.