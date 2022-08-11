Here’s How Much Match Fee Pakistani Cricketers Will Earn in All Formats

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 10 percent increase in match fees across all formats for the national team players. All the centrally contracted players for the upcoming season will receive the same match fee regardless of their contract category.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars to Train Namibian Players

According to details, the players will receive Rs. 838,530 for each Test match which is a significant increase from Rs. 762,300 they were receiving previously. Similarly, the match fee for an ODI has also increased from Rs. 468,815 to Rs. 515,696 and the T20I match fee has increased from Rs. 338,250 to Rs. 372,075.

New Old Test Rs. 838,530 Rs. 762,300 ODI Rs. 515,696 Rs. 468,815 T20I Rs. 372,075 Rs. 338,250

The new match fee has come into effect ever since the new central contracts for the players were announced. Earlier, The PCB had also announced an increase in the match fee for non-playing members while the players were offered better contracts than the previous year. The pool of players included in the central contract was increased as well.

Furthermore, PCB also announced contracts for red-ball and white-ball cricketers for the first time in history.

ALSO READ Babar Still Number 1 as Kohli Drops to 32nd in ICC T20I Batter Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, along with Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Imam-ul–Haq were included in both white and red-ball contracts. 10 players were included in red-ball contracts only and 11 players were offered white-ball contracts only. Seven young superstars were also offered emerging contracts.