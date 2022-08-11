Khawaja Asif Launches IDEAS 2022

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, soft-launched the 11th Edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, on 11 August 2022.

Addressing the seminar, the minister remarked, “It is indeed a matter of great pleasure to see the IDEAS gaining prominence with every passing year, for 22 years.”

He further expressed, “I wish the organizers of this event success in the conduct of IDEAS and look forward to an overwhelming participation from defense industries from inland and abroad.”

ALSO READ Rawal Chowk Flyover to Become Operational This Sunday: Report

Towards the end of his address, the Minister for Defence formally declared the launching of IDEAS – 2022. Upon arrival at the venue, he was received by Secretary Defence Production, Lt. Gen. (R) Humayun Aziz, and Director General Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Maj. Gen. Muhammad Arif Malik.

DG DEPO, in his welcome address, stated that the 11th edition of IDEAS is planned to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from 15–18 November 2022, the year of the 75th celebration of the Independence of Pakistan. He added that despite a gap of four years, more than 70 percent of the available space has already been booked by exhibitors from inland and abroad and hoped that IDEAS-2022 will be more substantial in size and stature than ever before.

ALSO READ Rupee Gains Big Against US Dollar As IMF Deal Nears Finish Line, Markets Snub Political Heat

The ceremony was attended by the Ministers, Federal Secretaries, a large number of Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Senior Military and Civil officials, CEO Badar Expo Solutions – the Event Manager of IDEAS 2022, and notable individuals from the Media and Business community. The ceremony was followed by the unveiling of a Commemorative Postage Stamp by the Federal Minister, which will be issued by Pakistan Post on 14 August 2022, signifying the holding of the 11th edition of IDEAS in the 75th year of independence of Pakistan.