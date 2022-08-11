Moto Razr 2022 Launched Rivaling Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $100 Less

Samsung’s recent foldable launch has no doubt set off a domino effect across the industry with opposing companies launching their own versions straight away. Oppo just launched a rival to Galaxy Watch 5 and Motorola has unveiled its own competitor to Galaxy Z Flip 4 called Moto Razr 2022.

The new foldable is finally a flagship device, unlike 2020’s Moto Razr 5G.

Design and Display

Moto Razr 2022 is a massive upgrade over Motorola’s last foldable phone. The new foldable has a punch-hole front camera instead of a wide notch and tiny surrounding bezels instead of a massive chin. It also has a slimmer and more durable hinge compared to before along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The foldable display is a 6.7-inch P-OLED panel with 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+, and DC dimming support. The outer screen is a 2.7-inch OLED display that can be used to take selfies with the main camera and read notifications.

Internals and Storage

The internals have received a major upgrade as well. Instead of a Snapdragon 765 SoC, you now get the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1, which is more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

For software, you get Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 on top. The device can connect to external displays to offer a full-on desktop experience.

Cameras

The main camera is a 50MP lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and it is coupled with a 13MP ultrawide sensor that can double as a macro shooter for close-up shots. There is support for 4K 60 FPS video clips, but no 8K.

The selfie camera is now a 32MP shooter instead of a 20MP unit.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is another notable upgrade over the last model. Instead of a 2,800 mAh cell, you now get a 3,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging (up from 15W).

Last but not the least, Moto Razr 2022 is also $110 cheaper than its biggest rival, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable phone has a starting price of $890. The phone will be available in Black and White colors but it is only limited to the Chinese market for now. It is expected to launch internationally over the next few months.

Moto Razr 2022 Specifications