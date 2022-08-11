Oppo Launches World’s First Smartwatch With Snapdragon W5G1 and LTPO Display

Oppo is hot on Samsung’s heels with its latest smartwatch release called Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. The new smartwatches are direct rivals to the recently launched Galaxy Watch 5 series, but these are only available in China for now.

These new wearables are the first smartwatches to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC which was announced back in July. Oppo Watch 3 has a 1.75″ AMOLED display with 3D glass and 372 x 420 pixels resolution while the Pro model has a bigger 1.91″ screen (378x496px) with LTPO for battery saving for the first time ever.

The base model is limited to a 400 mAh battery that lasts 4 days while the Pro variant can last up to 5 days on its 550 mAh battery. Battery life can go up to 10 days on the former and 15 days on the latter with light mode. Both can charge up to 100% in 60 to 65 minutes.

Both watches have a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracking, over 100 workout modes, 150 watch faces, and more. There is 1GB RAM, 32GB storage, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, eSIM, 5ATM water resistance, and built-in GPS support.

Oppo Watch 3 has a starting price of $222 and the Watch 3 Pro will be available for $282 once they go for sale in China on August 19. It is unclear whether these wearables will launch in other countries. You can choose between Platinum Black and Feather Gold options for Watch 3 and Platinum Black or Desert Gold with Watch 3 Pro.