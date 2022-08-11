Virgin Atlantic Increases Flights Operations for Pakistan

Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, has announced that it is increasing the number of its flights for Pakistan, and will operate nine flights a week from Islamabad and Lahore.

It will reportedly make five roundtrips from Lahore. Its flights from London to the provincial capital will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays; and the Lahore to London flights will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Virgin Atlantic will also operate four flights from Islamabad, and the new schedule will take effect on 11 January 2023.

The airline landed its first flight from Heathrow at Islamabad International Airport on 11 December 2020. This was followed by a second flight in general and the first at the Lahore airport on 14 December 2020.

The airline was granted permission by Pakistan’s aviation authority to operate direct flights from Manchester to Islamabad.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, had lauded the arrival of Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan.