Punjab Bans Filming TikTok Videos on 14 August Due to Minar-e-Pakistan Incident

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, has issued a directive to prohibit people from filming TikTok videos in public places in the province on 14 August.

Issued today, the directive bars social media users from recording videos without any reason in public places on Independence Day.

The IGP stated, “On Independence Day, social media users should not be allowed to make videos in public places for no reason. Police should keep a close eye on certain elements inside and outside parks and recreational places”.

“Strict security arrangements should be made at historic places and busy areas,” he advised.

The IGP has issued a letter to Central Police Offices (CPOs), Regional Police Officers (RPOs), District Police Officers (DPOs), and Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) across the province in this regard.

The police received harsh criticism when a woman was harassed and molested by a mob at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on Independence Day last year. Consequently, several police officers, including the DIG Operations and the local SSP and SP were dismissed from their posts.

In light of this, orders have been issued for the entire province for measures to be taken to prevent untoward activities.