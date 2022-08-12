EU Ambassador’s Impressive Pakistani National Anthem on Trumpet Goes Viral

The European Union’s (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, recently paid tribute to Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day with a trumpet rendition of its national anthem.

EU Pakistan tweeted a video of her performance on 11 August, and captioned it: “On 75th Independence Day, EU Ambassador, Dr. Riina Kionka, plays Qaumi Tarana on trumpet, as a special gesture of honor to Pakistan on 14th August. 2022 marks 60 years of long-standing EU-Pakistan ties making both stronger together”.

On 75th 🇵🇰 Independence Day, 🇪🇺 Amb Dr Riina Kionka, plays Qaumi Tarana on trumpet, as special gesture of honour to 🇵🇰 on 14th August. 2022 marks 60 years of long standing 🇪🇺-🇵🇰 ties making both stronger together.@rkionka @foreignofficepk @eu_eeas#EUPAK60 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lf7YHL2oth — EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) August 11, 2022

This year also marks the 60-year anniversary of Pakistan and EU relations, as mentioned in the tweet.

Dr. Kionka also had a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on 11 August, in which the latter emphasized that Pakistan places great priority on its ties with the EU and its bilateral relations with EU member states.

She also met the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, at his ministry where they discussed issues of shared interest and the expansion of bilateral ties. Additionally, they reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate for better relations.

About Dr. Riina Kionka

Dr. Riina Kionka is the EU’s newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, prior to which she served as its envoy in South Africa from 2019 to 2022.

She worked as the Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, from 2014 to 2019 after she headed the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS). Before this, she had led the EEAS’s Human Rights, and had the same department at the Council Secretariat of EU from 2007.

Dr. Kionka was also the Director of the Council Secretariat from 2004; a role that involved dealing with the United Nations, the Americas, human rights, and counterterrorism.