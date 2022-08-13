Lahore-Based Startup “Powerfoods” Raises 8 Figure Angel Investment

As healthy eating and nutritional awareness gain momentum globally, a local husband and wife team, Syed Salahuddin and Sana Shirazi passionate about health, nutrition and fitness have introduced a range of genuinely healthy, delicious, ready-to-eat breakfasts and snacks to the Pakistan market.

After extensive research and testing dozens of original recipes, they started offering wholesome and nutritious products sweetened with only natural superfoods such as honey, dates, raisins, and figs, without any artificial ingredients, cheap fillers, or preservatives. The couple initiated their business by selling breakfast granolas from their home kitchen in 2019 under the name “Powerfoods”.

Spurred on by encouraging sales and no real competition in the local added sugar-free/healthy snacks space, the brand quickly expanded its retail network and product line to include cereals, granola bars, protein bars, high protein ice cream, and cookies. Seeking funding for expansion and scaling, they met Syed Sheharyar Ali, an angel investor known for funding startups that add value to the lives of Pakistani people. Sheheryar liked the products so much that he immediately gave a green signal for the required funding.

Through the secured funding, the brand now plans to expand and scale through a customized production facility, an innovative expanding product line, and a nationwide retail distribution network as well as eventual plans for export.