Systems Limited Expands Its Footprint to South Africa

In its continued aim to expand its global footprint, Systems Limited has extended its presence in a new market by setting up a subsidiary in Johannesburg, South Africa. This makes it Pakistan’s first IT company to have set up operations on African soil.

The launch of the South African entity is aimed at tapping into opportunities in one of the fastest-growing IT markets in the world.

The company hired human resources from the host countries including the experienced professional Roshan Singh as the General Manager, who will report to CEO Systems Limited Asif Peer.

According to an official, the leading IT company plans to follow the same approach in terms of service delivery and operations, as it has across America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, which collaboratively contributes to 70% of the company’s revenue making it Pakistan’s largest IT exporter.

The company planned on achieving this by providing its customers with a wide range of agile tech solutions to solve complex business problems. The telecom and banking industry presents a huge focus area considering the exponential growth in the last five years.

A company official says:

With our recent acquisition of NdcTech, which is an award-winning global Temenos partner, we are equipped and geared to penetrate the banking and financial institutions. We are highly passionate to work across a diverse portfolio on their digital, data, and cloud transformation goals and are motivated to consolidate our presence in Africa too.

Systems Limited has expanded its operations significantly recently which included setting up a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, acquisition of NdcTech, and now the launch of its operations in South Africa.