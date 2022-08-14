President Approves National Information Technology Board Bill 2022

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday approved the National Information Technology Board Bill 2022.

As per the details, the president approved the National Information Technology Board Bill 2022 under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The joint session of Parliament approved the bill on June 9, 2022, subsequently, the Ministry of Information Technology forwarded the bill for approval of the President.

Under the bill, the government will establish a nine-member National Information Technology Board including the DG (Technical) ISI and Secretary National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board as ex-officio members.

The other members of the board would be the Federal Minister for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT), Secretary MoIT, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary of the division to which business of science and technology stands allocated, Chief Executive Officer of Board, Member lT and any expert from public or private as may be co-opted with the approval of the board.