Govt Appoints Sohail Munir As NITB Executive Director

The federal government has appointed Sohail Munir as National Information Technology Board (NITB) Executive Director (ED).

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the prime minister has appointed Sohail Munir as NITB ED for a period of two years on a contract basis.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), after conducting interviews of candidates, forwarded Munir’s name to the cabinet for appointment to the slot.

However, sources say that Munir is not expected to join the office as he has got a better job in Saudi Arabia.

It is pertinent to mention here that the position was vacant for the last one year. The MoITT has assigned the acting charge to different officials during this time. Most recently, Aisha Humera Chaudhry was appointed as the NITB Acting ED.

NITB ED is a lucrative position because the officer automatically becomes a member of PTCL, Ignite, and National Telecom Corporation (NTC) Boards.