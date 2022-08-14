QAU Vice Chancellor Survives Assassination Attempt During Independence Day Celebrations

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah on Sunday survived an attempt on his life during the Independence Day celebrations being held at the university.

QAU Registrar Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed, in a tweet, confirmed that the vice chancellor survived the attempt on his life.

He said that the suspected attacker fired three shots during the flag hoisting ceremony but miraculously the vice chancellor survived the attack.

Ahmed added that the attacker was held and handed over to the police.

The Islamabad Police said that ‘suspects’ were arrested and security has been beefed up across the capital. The suspect who targeted the vice chancellor is reportedly a daily wage employee of the university.

