QAU Vice Chancellor Survives Assassination Attempt During Independence Day Celebrations

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah on Sunday survived an attempt on his life during the Independence Day celebrations being held at the university.

QAU Registrar Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed, in a tweet, confirmed that the vice chancellor survived the attempt on his life.

قائد اعظم یونیورسٹی کے وائس چانسلر ڈاکٹر محمد علی قاتلانہ حملے میں معجزانہ طور پر محفوظ رہے ہیں۔ یہ واقعہ سنٹرل لائبریری میں پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے بعد پیش آیا جب ملزم نے تین فائر کئے۔ملزم کو پولیس کے حوالے کر کے رپورٹ درج کر دی گئی ہے۔ اللہ پاک ہم سب کو اپنی حفظ و امان میں رکھے۔ https://t.co/XMCyjIVtmm — Raja Qaiser Ahmed (@rajaqaiserahmed) August 14, 2022

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Introduces Self-Defense Classes for Males and Females

He said that the suspected attacker fired three shots during the flag hoisting ceremony but miraculously the vice chancellor survived the attack.

Ahmed added that the attacker was held and handed over to the police.

The Islamabad Police said that ‘suspects’ were arrested and security has been beefed up across the capital. The suspect who targeted the vice chancellor is reportedly a daily wage employee of the university.