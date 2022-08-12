Islamabad Police Introduces Self-Defense Classes for Males and Females

Islamabad Police has announced a self-defense course for male and female citizens of the capital in an attempt to equip them with defensive combat skills.

Self-defense is an important tool in developing an individual’s response when he/she encounters a threatening situation. It conditions the mind to defend oneself rather than cowering and fleeing.

ALSO READ Punjab Bans Filming TikTok Videos on 14 August Due to Minar-e-Pakistan Incident

"SELF DEFENCE MAKES YOU STRONGER” DO Join "𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞" for male and female citizens launched by Islamabad Police for an empowered and stronger 𝐘𝐎𝐔!#ICTP pic.twitter.com/j2LYIS70dI — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 10, 2022

In addition to that, self-defense training involves cardiovascular and other physical/mental health benefits like improved muscle tone, flexibility, and better self-esteem.

Here are the details of the self-defense course offered by the Islamabad Police:

Eligibility Criteria

Both males and females are eligible for admission.

The citizen must be 18 and above in age.

Schedule

The classes will commence on 1 September 2022 with separate timings for each gender:

For males, the timing will be from 8 AM to 11 AM

For females, it will be from 3:30 PM to 7 PM

Main Features

The following skills will be taught in the self-defense course:

Introduction to weapons

Simulator practice

Firing practice

Self-defense

Obstacles

Human law

Defensive driving

Unarmed combat

Physical fitness

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Saves Indian Sailors From Drowning in the Arabian Sea

Contact Details

Those who are interested in the course can call on 051-9258371, ext. 173, and 0302-5452902 for more information.

Previously, the capital police had announced a women-only self-defense course, which began on 18 July 2022 and ended on 31 July, as it was only a 15-day course.