Islamabad Police Introduces Self-Defense Classes for Males and Females

Islamabad Police has announced a self-defense course for male and female citizens of the capital in an attempt to equip them with defensive combat skills.
Self-defense is an important tool in developing an individual’s response when he/she encounters a threatening situation. It conditions the mind to defend oneself rather than cowering and fleeing.
"SELF DEFENCE MAKES YOU STRONGER”
"SELF DEFENCE MAKES YOU STRONGER"

DO Join "𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞" for male and female citizens launched by Islamabad Police for an empowered and stronger 𝐘𝐎𝐔!
— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 10, 2022
In addition to that, self-defense training involves cardiovascular and other physical/mental health benefits like improved muscle tone, flexibility, and better self-esteem.
Here are the details of the self-defense course offered by the Islamabad Police:
Eligibility Criteria
- Both males and females are eligible for admission.
- The citizen must be 18 and above in age.
Schedule
The classes will commence on 1 September 2022 with separate timings for each gender:
- For males, the timing will be from 8 AM to 11 AM
- For females, it will be from 3:30 PM to 7 PM
Main Features
The following skills will be taught in the self-defense course:
- Introduction to weapons
- Simulator practice
- Firing practice
- Self-defense
- Obstacles
- Human law
- Defensive driving
- Unarmed combat
- Physical fitness
Contact Details
Those who are interested in the course can call on 051-9258371, ext. 173, and 0302-5452902 for more information.
Previously, the capital police had announced a women-only self-defense course, which began on 18 July 2022 and ended on 31 July, as it was only a 15-day course.
Islamabad Capital Police Is All Set To Start "𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧"
Empower yourself by learning combat skills,weapon handling and much more because we believe in stronger YOU!

Note:limited seats are available
Note:limited seats are available#ICTP #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/7pYRMiGX0k
— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 14, 2022