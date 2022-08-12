Islamabad Police Introduces Self-Defense Classes for Males and Females

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 12, 2022 | 9:11 pm

Islamabad Police has announced a self-defense course for male and female citizens of the capital in an attempt to equip them with defensive combat skills.

Self-defense is an important tool in developing an individual’s response when he/she encounters a threatening situation. It conditions the mind to defend oneself rather than cowering and fleeing.

In addition to that, self-defense training involves cardiovascular and other physical/mental health benefits like improved muscle tone, flexibility, and better self-esteem.

Here are the details of the self-defense course offered by the Islamabad Police:

Eligibility Criteria

  • Both males and females are eligible for admission.
  • The citizen must be 18 and above in age.

Schedule

The classes will commence on 1 September 2022 with separate timings for each gender:

  • For males, the timing will be from 8 AM to 11 AM
  • For females, it will be from 3:30 PM to 7 PM

Main Features

The following skills will be taught in the self-defense course:

  • Introduction to weapons
  • Simulator practice
  • Firing practice
  • Self-defense
  • Obstacles
  • Human law
  • Defensive driving
  • Unarmed combat
  • Physical fitness
Contact Details

Those who are interested in the course can call on 051-9258371, ext. 173, and 0302-5452902 for more information.

Previously, the capital police had announced a women-only self-defense course, which began on 18 July 2022 and ended on 31 July, as it was only a 15-day course.

