Appointment of NBP President Delayed

The appointment of the President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been delayed as the Finance Ministry has postponed the interviews of the candidates.

Sources say that the coalition government has not been able to secure the approval of all the parties on appointments of crucial positions.

ALSO READ PM Establishes a Committee to Facilitate Foreign Investment

Talking to Propakistani, sources revealed that the non-appointment of the permanent Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and now the delay in the appointment of the President NBP, has landed the government in hot waters.

The Finance Ministry was supposed to conduct interviews of 10 candidates on 11 August, however, the interviews could not be conducted as the Finance Minister was not available.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Free Education Till Graduation

The candidates include Tariq Hassan Qureshi, Hasan Raza, Tahir Yaqoob, Farrukh Iqbal Khan, Tariq Javed, Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, and Imran Sarwar.