Punjab Announces Free Education Till Graduation

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced free education till graduation in all government-run educational institutes.

The announcement came after CM Punjab hoisted the national flag in an official ceremony held at Lahore Fort to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

ALSO READ Ross Taylor Makes Shocking Revelation About Being Slapped by IPL Team Owner

Addressing the ceremony, CM Punjab said that he had made education free till matriculation during his previous tenure as CM from October 2002 to October 2007.

Besides, CM Punjab also paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and police who sacrificed their lives for eradicating terrorism and bringing peace into the country.

He added that people of all religions live in the country and they have played a central role in the development of Pakistan, stating that it is the duty of everyone to give them the respect they deserve.

CM Punjab also asked the public to remember the oppressed citizens of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their prayers on the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence.

Moreover, CM Punjab also announced cash prizes for those who participated in the official ceremony. He announced Rs. 300,000 for special children who sang national songs, Rs. 200,000 for scouts, and Rs. 100,000 for the police band.

Lastly, CM Punjab also visited Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum and laid a floral wreath. The Consul Generals of different countries including the US, China, Turkey, and Iran as well as Provincial Ministers also attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

ALSO READ PHF Committee Takes Rigging to Next Level in Islamabad Hockey Association Elections

In a similar development from earlier this month, CM Punjab announced free education for the children of martyred officers of the Punjab Police.

He had made this announcement on the occasion of ‘Police Martyrs Day’ that is observed every year on 4 August across the country to commemorate the sacrifices of police personnel.

CM Punjab said that the provincial government is making concerted efforts to introduce legislation for free education for the children of martyred police officers.

He added that the legislation will also increase the compensation for the bereaved families of martyred police officers.

CM Punjab blasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ignoring the families of martyred Punjab Police officers during their government in the province.