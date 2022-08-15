NHA Board Recommends Revised PC-I of Peshawar Northern Bypass to ECNEC

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the third revised PC-I of Rs.28.779 billion for the Peshawar northern bypass and extension in the implementation period up to June 30, 2024, for approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that the Executive Board chaired by NHA Chairman Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha recommended the revised PC-1 to ECNEC subject to several conditions. These conditions include resolving all land issues with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, rationalization of cost of escalation, and rationalization of design and supervision charges.

The Board recommended the PC-I for the construction of the Hub Bypass having a length of 13.350 km at a cost of Rs. 11.993 billion for consideration of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/ECNEC.

The Board deliberated on the procurement of works initiated before July 07, 2022. The NHA Executive Board annulled the procurement process of the following projects being not in conformity with the new procurement process approved by the Board in its 400th meeting: a. Dualization of Khuzdar – Kuchlac Section of National Highway (N-25): Section-III & IV. b. Dualization of Kuchlac-Zhob Section of N-50, Package-I, II & III. c. Construction of Additional Carriageway Petaro – Sehwan (N-55) Section-I (64 KM): Package-1C (KM 40+000 ~ KM 64+000). d. Construction of 2.25 Km Missing Link Road on Okara Side to Connect Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal Bridge Approach Road with Existing Provincial Highway Network.

The Board approved the following: a. Allocation of funds amounting to Rs. 429.649 million for Restoration of Flood Damages (April 2016) on Alpuri – Besham Section of N-90 (KM 0-000) to KM 33+502) through RMA under Block Allocation (Geometric Improvement Head of AMP 2016 -17 & 2017-18). b. Extension of Time for Civil Works Contracts of LOT -1, LOT-2, LOT-3 & LOT-4 w.e.f January 1, 2016, to March 30, 2018. The Board directed that the issue of Variation Order No. 02 be taken up by the Member concerned as per relevant Rules/NHA Code, as the same does not fall under the purview of NHEB.

The Board approved the following: a. Construction of a new bridge on Hub River at km 22 on N-25 at a cost of Rs. 1,152 million. b. Allocation of Funds: i. Rs.575 Million from Global Head of Bridges/ Culverts already approved AMP 2021-22. ii. Rs.577 million shall be charged to AMP 2022-23. c. Procurement of Work through Direct Contracting with State Owned Entities as per PPRA Rule 42(f) owing to the emergent nature of the issue, on the request of concerned Member and concurrence of the same by Member (Engg. Coord).