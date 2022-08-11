NHA Annuls Procurement Process of 14 Electronic Toll and Traffic Management Toll Plazas

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has annulled the procurement process of 14 Electronic Toll and Traffic Management (ETTM) toll plazas with immediate effect.

NHA Executive Board Meeting, chaired by Chairman NHA Khurram Agha, deliberated upon procurement of Operations, Management, and Maintenance contracts of 14 ETTM Toll Plazas which would be placed on National Highways for a period of three years, ending in June 2025.

The board annulled the instant procurement process of 14 ETTM Toll plazas. Furthermore, it approved the extension of time to operations, management and maintenance contracts of existing toll operators of the aforementioned toll plazas till the mobilization of the new operator through a competitive bidding process as per PPRA Rules.

Alongside, the board also approved the re-tendering of operations, management, and maintenance contracts of toll plazas for a period of one year.

The NHA Executive Board also approved that in the future, the procurement process would be based on the pre-qualification of contractors for the project as per PPRA Rules. Thereafter, NHA will request the prequalified bidders to submit their financial bids.

The Board also deliberated on the construction of the Peshawar northern bypass project and approved an extension of time for the contract for Peshawar northern bypass construction.