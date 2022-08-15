Ogra Notifies Cut in RLNG Prices for August

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a decrease in the price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for the consumers of public gas utilities for August 2022 as compared with July.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the regulator has fixed the RLNG price at $16.9496 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

ALSO READ Commerce Ministry Demands Implementation of Gas and Electricity Subsidy

The new price is lower by $0.5107 compared with the rate of $ 17.4603 per mmBtu for July 2022.

For the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the RLNG price will be reduced to $17.4783 per mmBtu. The new price is lower by $0.4792 compared with the rate of $17.9575 per mmBtu for July 2022.

The weighted average sale price does not include the general sales tax (GST).