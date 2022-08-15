Ogra Notifies Cut in RLNG Prices for August

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a decrease in the price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for the consumers of public gas utilities for August 2022 as compared with July.
According to a notification issued on Monday, the regulator has fixed the RLNG price at $16.9496 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).
The new price is lower by $0.5107 compared with the rate of $ 17.4603 per mmBtu for July 2022.
For the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the RLNG price will be reduced to $17.4783 per mmBtu. The new price is lower by $0.4792 compared with the rate of $17.9575 per mmBtu for July 2022.
The weighted average sale price does not include the general sales tax (GST).