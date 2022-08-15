Redmi K50 Ultra May Come to Pakistan as Xiaomi 12T Pro

Redmi K series phones usually enter the global market under different names. Some of them become part of the Poco F series, but some join Xiaomi’s main flagship lineup and that is what we are expecting to see from the Redmi K50 Ultra.

The Redmi K50 Ultra was recently launched in the Chinese market as a combination of the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Gaming. The flagship phone is expected to arrive in the international market as the Xiaomi 12T Pro, says a new tweet from tipster Kacper Skrzypek.

#Xiaomi12TPro confirmed to be rebranded #RedmiK50Ultra. We will see whether something will be changed comparing with the CN variant soon… pic.twitter.com/EkyBGUYtSI — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) August 12, 2022

The confirmation comes from Google Play’s list of supported devices, which has just been updated with a new phone with the model number 22081212 and codename “diting”. This is believed to be Xiaomi 12T Pro, the global version of the Redmi K50 Ultra. The phone’s main camera setup resembles Xiaomi’s 12 series phones, which makes sense now.

Redmi K50 Ultra launched alongside the Mix Fold 2 on August 11 as an affordable flagship phone. It costs only $445 in China and it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, 12-bit colors, and Dolby Vision support. There is up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The main camera setup consists of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is a 20MP shooter. Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with support for 120W super fast charging.

The tipster says that it will arrive in the global market with the same specs, but it will only have a single 8GB/256GB memory configuration. It is also expected to cost more than its Chinese variant and may launch alongside the Xiaomi 12T in October this year.