Waggles Pet Food Recognized as One of the Top Impactful Startups in Pakistan at SEE Pakistan 2022

Pakistan presents immense potential for startups to shine and present themselves as industry disrupters.

One such pet food manufacturing startup, Waggles Pet Foods (Pvt.) Ltd., once again stands out by being recognized as one of Pakistan’s top 100 impactful startups.

Waggles Pet Food locally produces a complete pet food range with dog food and treats, and cat food under the brand name Purrs, in premium product formats.

The brand is to showcase at SEE Pakistan 2022 at Lahore Expo Center on 18th August 2022.

The export-ready startup believes in the localization of pet food without compromising on quality.

As pioneers of pet food manufacturing in Pakistan, the brand offers pet parents a variety of locally manufactured, premium quality natural pet food recipes to choose from for their dogs and cats.

Recipes introduced by Waggles Pet Food ensure that the food is all-natural, high on proteins, enriched with superfoods, and has no fillers.

Waggles Pet Food is available in all leading retail stores across Pakistan and can also be ordered online via their website or Daraz.