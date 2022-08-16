A Comprehensive Cybersecurity Model Needed to Deal Cyberattacks

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, said that a comprehensive cybersecurity governance model is needed to deal with the threat of cyberattack. He further said that such a model would promote security and the culture of resilience-by-design.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has conducted a webinar on “Cybersecurity Challenges in Critical Infrastructure (Power Sector)” to discuss the cybersecurity related issues faced by power sector entities in Pakistan.

The Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, stated on the occasion that cybersecurity proves to be more challenging in the power sector as compared to other sectors due to scattered locations of power plants and installations.

Cybersecurity Experts Dr. Basit Shafiq and Mr. Mubarik Mustafa informed the participants about the sources that develop security vulnerabilities and threats. They also shed a light on control and monitoring systems used in power networks and cybersecurity tools.