Miftah Demands All Stakeholders to Agree Upon Charter of Economy

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has asked all the stakeholders to agree on a charter of economy for the long term economic progress of Pakistan.

While speaking at All Parties Conference on Revival of Economy, hosted by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), finance Minister urged the political parties, chambers of commerce, media bodies, and courts etc. to share the table for developing charter of economy.

The finance Minister asked the private sector to live within its means, as in most instances it has no excess saving for investment purposes. He further urged the business community to increase the export volume.

Miftah Ismail highlighted that the government is taking appropriate steps to increase agricultural productivity of the country. In this regard, the government has formed a committee to examine the production of oil seeds in Pakistan, he added.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, stated on the occasion that private sector should strive for export-led growth. For that, every trader has to become an exporter.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the businesses to invest in brand development. He also requested the Chambers of Commerce to develop research centers for export promotion and capacity building of its members to facilitate the growth in exports.