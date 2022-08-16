Pak Suzuki Reduces Car Prices by Almost Rs. 200,000

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 16, 2022 | 6:17 pm

The much-welcomed wave of vehicle price cuts continues as the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also announced a reduction. Following a reduction in the US Dollar exchange rate (USD) compared to June 29, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reduced the prices of its vehicles, and PSMC has just followed suit.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 1,789,000 1,699,000 90,000
Alto VXR 2,079,000 1,976,000 103,000
Alto VXL 2,399,000 2,223,000 116,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,549,000 2,421,000 128,000
Wagon R VXL 2,699,000 2,564,000 135,000
Wagon R AGS 2,949,000 2,802,000 147,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 2,879,000 2,754,000 125,000
Cultus VXL 3,164,000 3,024,000 135,000
Cultus AGS 3,379,000 3,234,000 145,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 3,349,000 3,180,000 169,000
Swift GL CVT 3,599,000 3,420,000 179,000
Swift GLX CVT 3,959,000 3,760,000 199,000
                                                                                          Bolan/Ravi
Ravi 1,499,000 1,349,000 75,000
Bolan VX 1,579,000 1,500,000 79,000
Bolan Cargo 1,566,000 1,487,000 79,000
It bears noting that PSMC recently increased the prices significantly, which pushed its cars out of reach for most buyers.

Although the company has announced a minor price cut, the prices are still well above what they were prior to the latest hikes. Still, it is a promising step that will likely prompt other carmakers to follow suit.

