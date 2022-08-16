Pak Suzuki Reduces Car Prices by Almost Rs. 200,000

The much-welcomed wave of vehicle price cuts continues as the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also announced a reduction. Following a reduction in the US Dollar exchange rate (USD) compared to June 29, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reduced the prices of its vehicles, and PSMC has just followed suit.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|1,789,000
|1,699,000
|90,000
|Alto VXR
|2,079,000
|1,976,000
|103,000
|Alto VXL
|2,399,000
|2,223,000
|116,000
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|2,549,000
|2,421,000
|128,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,699,000
|2,564,000
|135,000
|Wagon R AGS
|2,949,000
|2,802,000
|147,000
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|2,879,000
|2,754,000
|125,000
|Cultus VXL
|3,164,000
|3,024,000
|135,000
|Cultus AGS
|3,379,000
|3,234,000
|145,000
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|3,349,000
|3,180,000
|169,000
|Swift GL CVT
|3,599,000
|3,420,000
|179,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|3,959,000
|3,760,000
|199,000
|Bolan/Ravi
|Ravi
|1,499,000
|1,349,000
|75,000
|Bolan VX
|1,579,000
|1,500,000
|79,000
|Bolan Cargo
|1,566,000
|1,487,000
|79,000
It bears noting that PSMC recently increased the prices significantly, which pushed its cars out of reach for most buyers.
Although the company has announced a minor price cut, the prices are still well above what they were prior to the latest hikes. Still, it is a promising step that will likely prompt other carmakers to follow suit.