Pak Suzuki Reduces Car Prices by Almost Rs. 200,000

The much-welcomed wave of vehicle price cuts continues as the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also announced a reduction. Following a reduction in the US Dollar exchange rate (USD) compared to June 29, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reduced the prices of its vehicles, and PSMC has just followed suit.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,789,000 1,699,000 90,000 Alto VXR 2,079,000 1,976,000 103,000 Alto VXL 2,399,000 2,223,000 116,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,549,000 2,421,000 128,000 Wagon R VXL 2,699,000 2,564,000 135,000 Wagon R AGS 2,949,000 2,802,000 147,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 2,879,000 2,754,000 125,000 Cultus VXL 3,164,000 3,024,000 135,000 Cultus AGS 3,379,000 3,234,000 145,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 3,349,000 3,180,000 169,000 Swift GL CVT 3,599,000 3,420,000 179,000 Swift GLX CVT 3,959,000 3,760,000 199,000 Bolan/Ravi Ravi 1,499,000 1,349,000 75,000 Bolan VX 1,579,000 1,500,000 79,000 Bolan Cargo 1,566,000 1,487,000 79,000

It bears noting that PSMC recently increased the prices significantly, which pushed its cars out of reach for most buyers.

Although the company has announced a minor price cut, the prices are still well above what they were prior to the latest hikes. Still, it is a promising step that will likely prompt other carmakers to follow suit.