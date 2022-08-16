PM Shehbaz Inaugurates Incomplete Rawal Dam Interchange

Residents of Margalla Town, Chak Shahzad, Bani Gala, Bhara Kahu, and surrounding areas have been eagerly awaiting the completion of the Rawal Dam interchange. Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the overhead bridge, the project is still incomplete.

ALSO READ Genius Pakistanis Convert Sewage Pipe Into an Underpass [Video]

The previous government had already missed a 2021 deadline for the project’s completion. The second deadline was in February 2022, which the PTI-led government missed yet again.

After the former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan’s ousting, the new PM Shehbaz Sharif promised that the interchange will be ready for public use by end of July 2022, while the inauguration will take place in August 2022. While the bridge has been opened, the remaining project still causes hassle to those who travel to Park Road on a daily basis.

Residents of Chak Shahzad told ProPakistani that the project seems far from ready. They highlighted that the remaining interchange is still awaiting completion, which could take months, based on the current pace of construction.

ALSO READ Sindh to Observe Three-Day CNG Shutdown From August 5

National Logistics Cell (NLC) is spearheading the project, along with the rehabilitation of IJP Road and Stadium Road to 9th Avenue flyover construction. The company has received a budget of up to Rs. 4.9 billion to complete the IJP Road repair project.

The work regarding flyover construction is still ongoing with September 2022 being the latest deadline.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.