Vivo Y15C Launched in Pakistan for Rs. 31,999

Vivo’s latest budget phone has just arrived in Pakistan for cheap. The Y15C, as the name says, is an update to the Chinese brand’s Y15 series and it is simply a rebranded version of the Vivo Y15A/Y15S that became official in November last year.

Design and Display

The display is a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution (1600 x 720px) and a 60Hz refresh rate. The back has a shiny textured finish and the front has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side atop the power button and the phone’s chassis is made out of plastic.

Internals and Storage

Just like its other siblings in the series, the Y15C is also powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Thankfully, there is a memory card slot in case you run out of the built-in storage.

For software, you get Android 12 OS with Vivo’s latest Funtouch OS 12.

Cameras

The camera setup includes a 13MP primary shooter with a wide-angle lens that has support for standard autofocus only. The secondary camera on the back is a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera setup is limited to 1080p video recording at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch is an 8MP wide-angle camera that is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery takes charge from a micro USB port and it lacks any sort of fast charging.

Vivo Y15C will be available in Wave Green and Mystic Blue color options for Rs. 31,999. It should be available on Daraz and other online retail websites soon.

Vivo Y15C Specifications