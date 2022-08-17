Mobile Imports Fell by 67% YoY in July 2022

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $38.804 million in July 2022, registering a growth of 20.43 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis compared to $32.221 million in June 2022, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS monthly data, mobile phone imports registered a negative growth of 67.46 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to $119.237 million in July 2021.

The overall telecom imports into the country remained at $67.901 million in July 2022 and registered a 21.81 percent negative growth on an MoM basis compared to $86.843 million in June 2022. However, on a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 57.16 percent compared to $158.493 million in July 2021.

Other apparatus imports remained at $29.097 million in July 2022 and registered a negative growth of 46.73 percent on an MoM basis compared to $54.622 million in June 2022 and registered a negative of 25.88 percent on a YoY basis compared to $39.256 million in July 2021.

The sector experts are attributing the decline in mobile phones as well as overall telecom imports to the government’s decision of placing a ban on imports.